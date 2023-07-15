Busting through 10 boondocking myths: Why you should camp without hookups

By Cheri Sicard

If you have a fear of boondocking, this video from Less Junk, More Journey is for you.

Here are the boondocking myths covered in the video

Myth #1: Boondocking is only for RVers who are too cheap to pay for campsites. Sure, boondocking can save you tons of money over staying at RV parks, but it is not the most important reason to do it. As the video shows, boondocking can offer locales, experiences, and scenery no RV park could ever compete with.

Myth #2: Boondocking requires expensive upgrades. Sure, you could get more expensive solar setups for boondocking, and you may want to at some point. But you can get started for less than $400.

Myth #3: The wild animals around boondocking sites make them dangerous. While it is possible to be attacked by wild animals, it’s highly unlikely and could just as easily happen in an RV park or designated campground.

Myth #4: You must have 4-wheel drive for boondocking. For some places, it is true you need a 4X4, but there are tons of great boondocking sites you can access without a 4-wheel drive and/or a lifted vehicle. The video will show you how to scout spots safe for your rig.

Myth #5: Real boondockers don’t take breaks. Nonsense. Just because you boondock tonight does not mean you can’t go to an RV park tomorrow.

Myth #6: Boondockers don’t take showers. You may take abbreviated military-type showers when boondocking, but a lack of hookups is no excuse for poor hygiene.

Myth #7: There’s nowhere to park. Not true! There are tons of boondocking opportunities everywhere and the video shows you how to go about finding them. They also talk about the ability to remain flexible and always have a backup plan.

Myth #8: Boondocking will wreck your rig. While boondocking can be dirtier and dustier than an RV park, the chances for damage are not much higher than pulling into and out of tight spots at campgrounds or fuel stations.

Myth #9: Boondocking is boring. There may not be the same things to do as at an RV resort, but there are plenty of different things to do while boondocking. The video shows some excellent examples.

Myth #10: There’s no cell or internet service while boondocking. Not true again. With today’s technologies, you can have reliable phone and internet service pretty much anywhere.

Do you have any additional boondocking myths or misconceptions to add to the list? Drop them in the comments below.

