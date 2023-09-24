Cautionary tales: Epic RV fails you just have to see to believe!

By Cheri Sicard

RVing can be great when things go well, but when things go wrong, boy, oh boy, can they ever go wrong! I find it’s a good idea to remind myself of that from time to time so I don’t get complacent or too comfortable. This compilation of epic RV fails can do just that for all of us.

The team from the Epic Trucking Fails YouTube channel turned their sights on RVs and boy, is it ever eye-opening. While the host’s presentation and voiceover commentary is a bit (OK, a lot) annoying, the clips are nonetheless enlightening.

We begin with a large 5th wheel that failed to account for tail swing. Ouch!

Next, we see an RV on the interstate that is driving too fast and swerves all over the road, hitting boundaries on both sides. It’s interesting to see how this cheaply made motorhome simply flies apart and nearly disintegrates.

The most epic of all these fails has to be the Einstein-like motorhome driver who thought he was a stunt driver and could jump the ramp and land on the ferry that was pulling away from the dock. Needless to say, that did not end well.

In another clip, a travel trailer seems to be driving the truck, not vice versa. The driver manages to keep it upright … just barely.

We also see what happens with a motorhome front tire blowout. We see acrobatic RVs that end up anywhere but on their wheels. Then we see RVs swaying more than a salsa dancer’s hips. We see RVs that neglected their height clearances with disastrous results.

Some of the clips are just plain ridiculous. Like the 5th wheel owner who towed his RV backward because he didn’t have a pickup truck! Or the motorhome that backed completely into the water when the dog hit the shift control.

Basically, if it can go wrong while driving an RV, this video has a clip of it.

