The RV’s macerator pump quit, valve is leaking, black tank is full. Help!

Dear Dave,

My macerator pump motor failed and needs to be replaced. The problem now is a leaking waste valve and a full black tank. I can’t isolate the pump. How do I evacuate the black tank to replace the pump and install a new valve? —Michael, 2019 Winnebago Era

Dear Michael,

According to the Winnebago specifications, you either have a 70M or 70X, as they are the only two models of the 2019 Era that has a macerating pump for the toilet. In your case, the macerating pump or grinder pump, as it is often called, grinds the solid waste into a liquid type state. The dump valve is only 1 1/2” due to the space confinements, as most dump valves are the larger 2 1/2”.

According to the 3D drawing, the pump is located downstream of the black water tank and pipe with a cover.

Here you can see the tank behind the green cover and the pump is the yellow box in the middle. The drain valve is at the tank with a remote cable and handle by the drain pipe, which looks to be located on the curb side.

It sounds like you have two issues: the pump not working and the valve leaking. If we look at the drawing from the bottom, we see the 3” pipe and valve location just before the macerating pump, which I assume is the leaking valve.

If you have access to the pump, you should be able to disconnect the green fitting just after the valve and before the pump and dump it from there. But it would be a very messy process unless you could get a dump “sock” around the pipe.

Get a sewage pump service

Since it looks like the toilet dumps straight down into the black water tank, I would suggest getting a sewage pump service to empty the tank through the toilet. Here in the Midwest we call them “Honey Wagons.” They are hired to come to rallies and campgrounds that don’t have dump stations and empty the tanks through a large hose with a pump and storage tank. Your local Sanitary District has a large version of this in a pump truck that empties sewer and drain lines that get clogged, as well.

I would check with your local campground or even RV dealer or service center to see if they have someone they use. Then you can work on the valve and pump. You can find the 3D parts page here.

