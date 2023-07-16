Certified RV tech exposes 4 RV maintenance myths!

By Cheri Sicard

Jacob, a certified RV technician from Rigor RV Repair, produced the video below to set the record straight about 4 RV maintenance myths he sees clients of his repeating over and over. Of course, this is but one expert’s opinion. See if you agree.

What are Jacob’s top 4 RV maintenance myths?

Myth #1: Put talcum powder on your RV slideout seals. According to Jacob, slideout seals do not need lubrication, they need a preservative. What you need is a slideout seal conditioner like this one that helps protect slide seals from UV rays and keep them soft. By contrast, talcum powder will dry out the seals.

Myth #2: Bug screens attract bugs. This myth claims that putting screens near propane-burning appliances will attract bugs. Jacob claims he has had customers who were advised not to put screens over furnace vents because insects may build a nest there that you will have to clean up. Jacob says they will build either way. Wouldn’t you rather have them on the outside of your rig than inside your furnace? Use the screens!

Myth #3: You can over-grease your wheel bearings and blow out the grease seal. Jacob says it doesn’t work that way and it is literally impossible to put too much grease in an easy lube spindle. Jacob says not enough grease is the common problem he sees with wheel bearings. Jacob’s advice, even on a new trailer, is to fill the hub with grease.

Myth #4: Flex Seal. Jacob simply does not recommend Flex Seal for anything RV related. He says it does not work and someone will eventually have to fix the original problem with the added hassle of having Flex Seal to remove.

##RVDT2166