How to choose a watermelon: Three things to look for in perfect melons

By Cheri Sicard

Summer’s favorite fruit—ripe, juicy watermelon—is incredible when it’s good. The problem is, it’s pretty bland and boring when it’s not. Have you wondered how to choose a watermelon? A perfect watermelon that will deliver that sweet, juicy, flavorful, magical, summer fruit experience? A watermelon worthy of a centerpiece on your summer buffet? The folks from Food Chain TV are here to help.

In the video below, our host shares three important things you should always look for when choosing a watermelon. He also demonstrates the easy way to cut a watermelon into cubes for easy serving.

Three steps on how to choose a watermelon

Out host scans a pile of watermelons at the market and quickly eliminates contenders. That is because he needs to see three specific things to ensure he has picked a melon that will be ripe and juicy.

Watch the short video, as you will visually see each of these points, and exactly what to look for as well as what to avoid. These techniques work with any variety of watermelon and, in the video, he demonstrates with several varieties.

The best watermelons will have all three of these things:

#1 A Yellow Spot: Watermelons won’t be all green, there will be a discolored spot where it sat on the ground while growing. You are looking for an underside spot that is pale yellow in color.

#2 The Belly Button: Our host says you want to see a “brown belly button.” This is the part of the melon that was attached to the vine before it was harvested. By contrast, if you find a melon with a green belly button, you will know that this watermelon was picked too early and it probably won’t be ripe.

#3 The sound it makes when thumped: If the watermelon has a nice hollow sound when tapped, that tells you that it is juicy and full of water. Our host likens it to tapping on a barrel full of water.

How to cut a watermelon into cubes

Once he helps you choose a watermelon, our host uses a Sugar Baby Watermelon to demonstrate how to easily cut an entire watermelon into cubes for serving. If you are just interested in this, the demo starts a 6.42 into the video. It involved removing all of the rinds then chopping the rest—and it is genius!

You must watch this video on YouTube, but you can click here to do so.

##RVDT2144