Tour the 2022 Dutchmen Voltage 4225 Toy Hauler Fifth Wheel

If you are looking for a LARGE, comfortable fifth wheel RV that’s also a toy hauler, join the team from Big Truck Big RV (one of our readers’ FAVORITE RV YouTube channels) for a look at Dutchmen’s massive Voltage 4225 toy hauler.

As I write this post, the video is only 8 days old and BTBRV wanted to feature it because it is a 2022 model being offered at closeout savings. In fact, the price of this well-built luxury RV is lower today than it was pre-COVID.

If you have been paying attention to RV news, you already know that dealers are overrun with inventory and now is the time to get great deals.

This unit has an MSRP of $183,885, but when they shot the video it was on sale for $106,513! This is still a brand-new fifth wheel, just last year’s model.

With a GVWR of 20,000 lbs., you will need a dually to tow this triple-axle big boy.

I really like the living room layout with theater seating consisting of three two-seater loveseats. Everyone gets a good chair! A big screen TV and a fireplace to cuddle up around provide the focal points for this area, and it is so much nicer than the typical long sofas in most RVs.

The living area lacks a dining table, which would have been a nice option for eating while watching movies or TV.

There is a SUPER LARGE Norcold gas/electric refrigerator. Our host would have preferred a 12-volt fridge, but I certainly like this model better.

The kitchen is small but highly functional for one person. There is an Insignia four-burner stove and large oven, and a ton of counter space along with a large farmhouse-style sink.

The tucked-away overhead sleeping loft will be a favorite of the kids.

In the back, you will find a 13-foot garage. The back of the garage has a screen wall with a screen door that lets the view in while keeping the bugs out.

The back half-bathroom has a collapsible wall so that you can move it out of the way in order to accommodate a larger toy. You’ll also find the washer and dryer connection here.

The garage doubles as the dinette area, too, with lots of bench seating. A queen-sized bed raises into the ceiling when not in use. Up to six people can sleep in the garage area alone.

The front master bedroom houses a king-sized bed and an enormous amount of closets and wardrobe storage.

More features of the 2022 Dutchmen Voltage 4225 Toy Hauler Fifth Wheel

Three rooftop air conditioners

Large shower

Porcelain toilet

Cummins Onan generator

Two 30-pound propane tanks

Automatic leveling system

Pass-through storage

Specs on the 2022 Dutchmen Voltage 4225 Toy Hauler Fifth Wheel

GVWR: 20,000 lbs.

Cargo carrying capacity: 3,900 lbs.

Triple axles

Cable-driven slides

Learn more about Dutchmen Voltage toy haulers here.

