Christmas Campers – Vintage RVs decked out for the holidays!

By Video Editor
Christmas campers - vintage RV in holiday decor

By Cheri Sicard
If you are ready to get into the RV Christmas spirit, pour yourself a cup of eggnog and settle in for a compilation of delightful Christmas campers. The Camping Therapy YouTube channel is definitely in the Christmas spirit. Our hostess is even wearing a fabulous RV Christmas sweater that I missed when putting together our collection of RV Christmas apparel.

Our hostess is obviously a vintage trailer enthusiast as her channel is filled with news from vintage trailer rallies. So she had the connections to get permission to share the photos of all these fabulous mobile merriment centers.

There’s no narration beyond the introduction and wrap-up, just some cheerful holiday music and a slide show of an eclectic collection of fun, vintage, Christmas campers, adorned in their “gay apparel” to celebrate the holidays.

Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

