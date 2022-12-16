Ho! Ho! Ho! 12 of the BEST RV ugly Christmas sweaters

For lots of folks, the “Ugly Christmas Sweater” has become a big part of the holiday tradition. Each friend tries to outdo the other by donning their “gay apparel” in the form of snuggly warm, but outrageously kitschy, holiday sweaters and sweatshirts.

Well, RVers, you can now be part of this tradition! Check out this virtual fashion show of kitschy RV Ugly Christmas sweaters and sweatshirts!

There are a surprising number of choices when it comes to RV Ugly Christmas sweaters. Not all, but a whole lot of them, center around “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation“ movie and Randy Quaid’s junker RV-owning Cousin Eddie character. So if you loved that film, the Cousin Eddie Ugly Christmas sweaters will likely also tickle your funny bone.

The links on this page will take you to purchase information, in case you just gotta have it!

RV maintenance

The world’s most famous junker RV comes to life with this whimsical snow scene ugly Christmas sweater. Find it here.

Time to dump!

This kitschy National Lampoon Christmas Vacation-inspired sweater has an unexpected message of holiday cheer. Unexpected… unless you are Cousin Eddie! Order from Amazon.

That there is an RV!

Cousin Eddie’s famous line is immortalized on this RV ugly Christmas sweatshirt. Luckily the RV pictured is far nicer than Eddie’s was in the move. Order it here.

Christmas tree of campers

Moving away from the National Lampoon-themed RV Christmas sweaters comes this colorful Christmas tree fashioned entirely from RVs! We love this! Order from Amazon.

Christmas in the camper van

For van lifers, this RV ugly Christmas sweater features preppy styling. Order from Amazon.

Home for the holidays

They say home is where you park it! This cozy RV home is festively decorated for the holidays. Find it here.

Airstream for the holidays

There is even a holiday shirt for Airstream lovers, although the silver bullet trailer is decked out in red and green. Order it here.

Have a hippie holiday

The spirit of the ’60s is alive and well in this hippie-inspired RV Christmas shirt.

Order from Amazon.

One way to save on fuel…

If only we could really use Santa’s magic like this, it would sure save on fuel bills! Order here.

Canned ham for Christmas

Who wouldn’t want canned ham for Christmas? Celebrate your retro RV style with this festive RV Christmas sweatshirt. This may be one of our favorites!

Please Santa, please!

It’s not too much to ask, is it? Please Santa, I want an RV for Christmas! Order this one here.

Camping in a winter wonderland

Last but not at all least… Stay warm and cozy in your camper and in this retro-styled sweatshirt. Order from Amazon.

