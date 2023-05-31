New concept trailer: Porsche and Airstream collaboration

By Cheri Sicard

What happens when the world’s most iconic RV designers merge with some of the most innovative automotive designers? Airstream’s newest concept trailer!

Throughout the decades, Airstream has done a number of collaborations, but few have actually changed the shape and structure of the iconic silver bullet trailers. That’s about to change with the Airstream–Studio F. A. Porsche concept trailer.

The most surprising thing about Airstream’s new concept trailer? It can be stored in most ordinary garages!

Airstream president and CEO Bob Wheeler said there were several things they wanted to accomplish with the concept trailer that, innovative as Airstream is, they just couldn’t accomplish on their own. So they brought in some outside thinking.

They wanted a sleek, lightweight travel trailer with a low profile. Most importantly, the trailer needed to be garageable and capable of being towed by an electric vehicle.

Airstream also required that the trailer be a work of industrial art in its own right, but with all the functionality and quality you would expect from an Airstream.

The idea was to come up with an RV that would appeal to urban dwellers who might not have room to store an Airstream in the driveway, or who might not even have a driveway.

The designers faced the challenge of creating a trailer that is comfortable and that people can stand in, but can also fit under a garage door. The solution is to make the roof raise and add independent suspension that lowers the chassis when needed.

The entire roof section raises in a parallel fashion in order to provide interior height throughout the entire trailer. Sure, other RV manufacturers have made popup roofs before, but none as sleek and stylish as this one.

Aerodynamics was another important factor to the designers. As this trailer is meant to be towed with an electric vehicle, there had to be as little wind resistance as possible. This quest is why the back end of this Airstream concept trailer looks significantly different than what we are all used to when we hear the word Airstream.

In this trailer the back end is flat, not rounded, and features a large picture window, and a tailgate that opens up to provide additional living space.

The interior has to be as efficient as the exterior, too. Every square inch of the trailer is utilized for at least two purposes, sometimes three.

Airstream has yet to announce when this new concept trailer will be available. However, you can sign up on the website to be apprised of news as it happens.

##RVDT2133