Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Reader Polls

Do you have a dash camera on your RV or tow vehicle?

By RV Travel
dash cam
Photo by MIKI Yoshihito, Flickr

Dash cameras used to be a pretty high-tech gadget that only a few had. Now, they’re pretty common for drivers, including RVers. Hey, if something happens to you while you’re driving, you’ll be incredibly thankful that you had footage to look at.

Do you have a dash cam on either your RV or your tow vehicle? If you do, will you share which brand you have in the comments and whether you like (and recommend) it or not? It could be helpful for those looking to get one.

As always, Amazon has a huge selection and it looks like this one is the highest-rated.

