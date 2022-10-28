Thursday, October 27, 2022

Do you dare stay at New Mexico’s most haunted campground?

By Video Editor
new Mexico's most haunted campground

By Cheri Sicard
The Holy Ghost Campground, northeast of Santa Fe in the Santa Fe National Forest, has the reputation of being the most haunted campground in New Mexico and one of the most haunted RV campgrounds in all of America, as well. This video, from a local news channel, explores the stories about the area that just won’t die.

Two different legends form the history of why this area allegedly became haunted, but they both involve the same cast of characters.

The first legend involves a priest who was said to have killed Native Americans during the late 17th century.

The second story tells it in reverse, with the Native Americans killing the priest.

Ghostly reports include shadows moving in the trees, and the sounds of chanting coming from the forest. There was also talk of some missing law enforcement officers, but the video did not give details.

The video has not been up long as I write this, so I am sure it will collect more comments as time passes, but the comments that are currently there are interesting with some people claiming to have had experiences at the Holy Ghost Campground, while others who have been going to the campground for years claim to never have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary.

Ghosts or no ghosts, the campground still looks like a great place to stay with lots of beautiful wooded areas to explore around it. Since it has made the list of haunted locales in several national publications, this small campground has picked up in popularity. Especially around Halloween. So keep that in mind regardless of whether or not you are a believer.

The Holy Ghost Campground is on a first-come, first-served basis—no reservations are accepted. As of this writing, it costs $8 a night for camping ($4 if you have a National Parks Pass). What better place for campfire ghost stories than at New Mexico’s most haunted campground?

