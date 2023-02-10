Discover Colorado’s UFO hotspot

By Cheri Sicard

This report from Channel 7 in Denver, Colorado, tells about the UFO Watchtower, a beacon that draws the curious from all over the world. It seems like there is a lot to investigate in Saguache County, allegedly known as Colorado’s UFO hotspot.

You can see every star in the beautiful Colorado night sky here, so even if you don’t see a UFO it’s worth visiting. But star-watching, in and of itself, is not the real draw of this place.

Judy Messoline owns the UFO Watchtower in San Luis Valley. While she’s always had a belief in extraterrestrial life, it wasn’t her forte. She says they started seeing things in the sky… and once you start seeing things you want to see more and more.

“Cigar-shaped, narrow and really long,” Judy describes the closest sighting near UFO Watchtower. “It went zip like that!”

She says a dozen other people saw the same thing.

She also claims there are two large energy vortexes on her property, full of unexplained energy, according to multiple reports from psychics.

Judy says when she first moved to the area more than 20 years ago, UFO stories were all she would hear about from the locals. She remembers saying, “We need a UFO watchtower”—without ever dreaming she would be the one to create it.

She says lots of people have experiences they can’t talk about without feeling judged. They can at the UFO hotspot Watchtower.

The area has more UFO sightings per capita than anywhere else in the world, and they date back to the 1500s! Judy has personally seen 29 UFOs in her time here.

Her ultimate wish is for them to land so she can sit and have a chat with the aliens.

RVs are allowed to camp at the UFO Watchtower (no hookups). For details, visit the UFO Watchtower website.

