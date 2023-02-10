What are the types of RV house batteries and what do the acronyms stand for?

Dear Dave,

Readers appreciate very much your RV tech wisdom. Could you provide an article on the various battery types available for RVs, those useful for solar power when off-grid and what all the acronyms mean? Thanks. —Colin, 2020 Jayco 26.7

Dear Colin,

Thank you for your kind words. This is a very popular subject, as most traditional RVers have had issues with the standard house batteries for years. Typical lead acid batteries last about 2-3 years, if that, and should last 5-7.

Types of batteries

FLA

For years, Flooded Lead Acid (FLA) batteries have been the mainstay for house batteries as they are deep cycle, which means they can be drawn down and recharged hundreds of times. They have lead plates inside that are covered by an acid solution and store electricity.

The two main types of FLA batteries that are used are 12-volt deep cycle and 6-volt deep cycle. The 6-volt batteries require two batteries connected in series, which is positive to negative, that gives you a 12-volt “bank.” Smaller RVs can use just one 12-volt battery to power the DC components such as lights, roof vents, water pump, and other items, while you will need two 6-volt batteries to do the same. Connecting the 6-volt batteries in series does not double the amp hours, just the voltage.

The main advantage of the 6-volt batteries is with more plates comes more longevity which means more cycles and longer lasting… IF you maintain them properly, which we will cover in a bit. The main disadvantage is needing two batteries, so more room, weight, and expense. And if you want to add more amp hours, you will need two more batteries.

The main advantage of a 12-volt battery is you only need one, meaning less space and money. Plus, you only need one to double the amp hours. The main disadvantage is less cycles with less plates.

Disadvantages of FLA batteries

FLA batteries can be used for boondocking or dry camping and solar. However, they can only be drained to 50% of the available amp hours so they need to be recharged more often. They come in a variety of sizes or amp hour ratings such as Group 24, 27, 31, and others, which is approximately 115 amp hours up to 180 amp hours. But again, they can only be drawn down 50%.

Another disadvantage of FLA batteries is sulfation. When the power is drawn from the battery, sulfur coats the plates and requires a multi-stage charger to break up the sulfation during the initial bulk charging stage, which many converter/chargers do not have. As the sulfur gets thicker, the battery’s ability to store power is diminished. So without a proper charger, the batteries only last a fraction of the time they should. And they need to be checked for fluid levels more often as the charging boils the acid and it gases out the vents. Understanding the limitations and proper maintenance/charging can provide the cheapest solution for 12-volt DC power.

AGM

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) is another version of a 12-volt or 6-volt battery that has plates and acid. However, it is completely sealed and has fiberglass mats that separate the positive and negative plates and absorbs the acid. They are less prone to sulfation and have less gassing, so there is less acid loss. They typically last longer due to less sulfation, but are more expensive and do not provide any more amp-hour capacity than similar rated FLA types. But they are a better option for boondocking due to less sulfation and longevity.

LiFePO4

LiFeP04 stands for Lithium (Li) Iron (Fe) and Phosphate (PO4), i.e., Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries. They are often mistakenly called Lithium Ion batteries. Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries will last 4x longer. Lithium batteries are one of the hottest products in the RV market, but also very expensive. However, if you plan to boondock and do it for a long period of time, they will typically pay for themselves over the 10-year warranty period and provide superior 12-volt power as they can be drained to almost 100%.

The advantage is no sulfation, no gassing, limited maintenance, more than 3,000 cycles and a 10-year warranty, as well as more available 12-volt power. The disadvantage is the price and the specific need for continuous 14.6-volt charging, which a typical converter will not provide. Also, it can’t be charged below freezing temperatures, and cannot be charged with a multi-stage charger. You cannot just swap out a set of FLA batteries with LiFePO4 without researching the type of converter, solar panel charge controller, and a superior Lithium Battery with a Battery Management System (BMS).

There is a lot of junk out in the market designed for stationary systems such as residential solar, so it is important to look for a quality Lithium battery manufacturer such as Expion 360, Go Power, and Battleborn, just to name a few. Check out the cells, mechanical connections, and BMS in the article posted here.

You might also enjoy this from Dave

What RV batteries do you recommend for both chassis and house?

Dear Dave,

What RV batteries do you recommend for the chassis and house? My rig has sat in dry storage for two years and after a jump it doesn’t seem to be recharging. Do “any” Group 24 batteries work for the chassis and “any” Group 31 work for the house? There are two of each. —Kevin, 1999 Fleetwood Discovery

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have a popular forum for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT2055