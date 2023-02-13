Ditching the dinette for an RV lithium battery upgrade

By Cheri Sicard

The Wandering Wagners are remodeling their rig. Namely, they are removing their dinette, which they don’t use often enough, and replacing it with storage for an RV lithium battery upgrade.

Of course, the job begins with removing the old dinette. This exposed a whole lot of dirt and dog hair that needed to be cleaned (I shudder to think what mine would look like), and a few bolt holes that they needed to deal with.

I do like that the Wagners warn people considering doing such mods that if you plan to sell your RV in the future, the new owners may or may not appreciate your “improvements.” So that is always something to think of unless you have absolutely no intention of selling your rig anytime soon.

After a thorough cleaning, it was time to install their new piece of furniture, a stylish cabinet with drawers and storage space. For weight reasons I don’t know as I would have chosen something with a marble top. But to each their own, and I assume they have checked their cargo-carrying capacity.

The furniture needed a bit of RV modification, namely attaching it to the floor, and finding a way to keep the drawers closed when moving.

Some things in the project were surprising. For instance, the couple thought the 6-inch bolts they bought to attach the furniture to the floor would be too long and they would have to cut some off. The opposite was true and they ended up going back to the store for longer bolts.

Next, it was time to install the cable for their RV lithium battery upgrade. This entailed more holes in the brand-new piece of furniture, but it was needed for it to fulfill its purpose.

Overall this was a stylish and practical solution for where to install the new lithium battery.

Be sure to watch the video for step-by-step of how they did this two-part upgrade install.

##RVDT2056