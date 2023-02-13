My inverter only powers one outlet. How can I rewire it to add more?

Dear Dave,

I have an inverter in my new camper and despite repeated requests I cannot get a wiring diagram for the camper. The inverter only seems to power one poorly placed plug—not even the one for the shaver in the bathroom! The inverter is basically useless. I’m planning on rewiring it. (I’m the son of an electrician and an electrical engineer—so I probably won’t electrocute myself. 🙂 ) But I wonder why the manufacturer won’t give me an electrical diagram. Apparently even the dealer can’t get one. Any helpful info? Thanks! —Tom, 2021 Heartland Mallard Pathfinder

Dear Tom,

This has been an issue for years as most manufacturers have a rough diagram that is a guide for the manufacturing process. However, the units are hand-built on the line and things change on a daily basis. Winnebago does have the best diagrams and 3D diagrams head and shoulders above the rest. But they still have some vague areas that are hard to determine where wires go.

Wiring diagram from Thor

Here is the wiring diagram I got from Thor when trying to put in a new set of lithium batteries and a new converter. I had better drawings on a napkin when I built my first garage!

I believe the dealer can get a generic set like this one, but it really doesn’t help much. Plus, most dealers don’t want the manufacturer to send drawings to customers as they want you to go to the dealer for repairs. And then there is the issue with liability for the manufacturer.

We had the same issue with the 2015 Thor Challenger with a 1800-watt inverter, trying to find what it powered.

We charged the batteries, unplugged the unit from shore power, and made sure the battery disconnect was in the closed position, which means it allows 12-volt power to go through. Then we took a noncontact voltage tester and GFCI plug-in tester and checked all the outlets. We found the residential refrigerator outlet was live, and the outlet for the outside TV, the bedroom TV, and the two outlets above the theater seats were all live as well. The outlet for the living room TV was not, as well as any other outlet in the kitchen, bathroom, or bedroom.

Recent article on inverters

I just posted an article about inverters and wiring routing, which you can find here.

By RVIA code, outlets that are within a close proximity of a water source such as the kitchen and bathroom need to be protected by a ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI). So typically those outlets would not be connected to an inverter.

From what I can find on spec’s, the unit has a 1200-watt inverter and 110-watt solar panel. Most of the trailers come to the dealer with no batteries standard, so the dealer adds the batteries to match what the customer needs for power. If you have one group 24 battery, then I would believe you might only have enough 12-volt power to supply one outlet.

If you are planning to upgrade and add outlets to the inverter, check to see if the inverter has a pass-through feature. That means when the unit is connected to shoreline power, the inverter automatically switches and allows 120-volt power to pass through it to the outlets rather than draw from the battery.

I don’t think you will need a wiring diagram, as the current outlets are wired to the distribution center with residential-style Romex, which you are familiar with. Remove the wire from the circuit breaker it is connected to and use a certified junction box to run Romex to the inverter. You will find a wiring diagram in the previously mentioned post.

Note: I would not recommend this as a DIY project for the average RV owner that is not a licensed electrician. Just a disclaimer to CY(or M)A.

Good luck, and let us know how it comes out, with photos if possible.

