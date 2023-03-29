Tuesday, March 28, 2023

DIY rod and reel storage tube for trucks

By Video Editor
DIY Rod and Reel Storage tube for trucks

By Cheri Sicard
Angling RVers take note! The video below from Prestige Worldwide Fishing features an ingenious and inexpensive DIY rod and reel storage solution you can make for your truck. Highly functional, it holds up to seven different combos!

According to our host, the problem with a lot of the current storage tube solutions out there is that they only accommodate rods. He wants to keep his rods and reels together and not constantly have to be restringing the re-baiting things.

Here’s what you will need to make this DIY rod and reel storage project:

  • 7-gallon bucket
  • screw-on sealable bucket lid
  • 4” PVC pipe
  • 4” PVC cap
  • 4” PVC threaded male adapter
  • 4” conduit locknut
  • 4” DWV pipe hangers
  • paintable caulk and spray paint

Once you have gathered your supplies, it’s time to get to work. Be sure to watch the video, as they show you, step by step, what you need to do to complete this project.

When finished you will have a safe place that protects your fishing gear and keeps it ready to go at a moment’s notice, regardless of how much other gear you are carrying.

It’s really a pretty ingenious solution to a common problem. Let me know your thoughts below.

