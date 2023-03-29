No more excuses. RV now!

“As soon as the baby can walk.” “Just as soon as I finish grad school.” “As soon as the children complete grade school/middle school/high school/college.” “As soon as I retire.” I’ll admit it. I used the “as soon as” phrase so much during my lifetime that it became my go-to mantra. Whenever approached by an out-of-the-ordinary idea, I always made excuses. Now I regret putting off so many opportunities. Looking back, as soon as one hurdle was overcome, I immediately erected the next!

Never the “perfect time”

Turns out, throughout my life, there has never been a perfect time—for anything. Family responsibilities, occupation requirements, health constraints. You name it—everyday living can legitimately squash almost any idea. I used many excuses. But now? Now I have some regrets.

I think that I got bogged down by “life’s responsibilities.” Instead of eagerly accepting an opportunity, I’d mentally grind through all the reasons why the opportunity could never work. “Who will watch the kids?” “How will my job get done?” “Can we afford to do this?” All good questions, and certainly legitimate. Looking back, I realize that I concentrated only on the negative aspects of an opportunity, rather than searching for ways to make it work. What a mistake!

Ego and fear

I’m embarrassed to admit that my ego played into many of my decisions, as well. After all, who could possibly care for my children as well as me? Or teach my classes as well? Or keep everything running smoothly in our hectic household?

Fear of the unknown also held me back from accepting what I now see as amazing opportunities. I was once offered my dream job. The job required a move out of state, away from friends and extended family. I felt afraid and I turned the opportunity down. I had other chances for adventure, as well, but fear often held me back.

Not anymore

I’m trying to overcome my “as soon as” problem. Today may not be perfect, but it’s all I’ve got. Tomorrow is certainly not guaranteed. There’s no reason to put off a good thing today and wait for the “perfect time” to come along. Rather than setting up hurdles, I can look for ways to overcome them.

Additionally, there’s no good reason to dwell on missed opportunities or hesitancies in the past. Instead, it’s important to recognize and learn from them.

Perfect time to RV

Perhaps you, too, have suffered from the “as soon as” habit when it comes to RVing or starting your full-time RV journey. Here are some I’ve heard lately (or may have even said myself):

“As soon as fuel prices come down, we’ll start moving around again.” Instead of waiting, could you plan a smaller, shorter trip to nearby areas and attractions? Just getting away from our daily routine provides a great opportunity for relaxation. Nature isn’t far away. It doesn’t take much fuel to find it.

“As soon as the children get bigger, we’ll RV.” Take it from me, you’ll blink, and they’ll be all grown up. Now is the time to make memories. List the reasons why you feel hesitant about taking the children now. Then see if there are ways to overcome your concerns. For example, would the toddler sleep better in a small, portable bed rather than on the camper floor? Is there a way to take along the children’s bicycles or scooters?

“Reservations are difficult to make.” Try reserving at campgrounds that are a bit off the beaten path or stay in camps located farther from major attractions for a better chance at scoring a reservation.

“We’ve always wanted to see the national parks.” If this bucket list item seems overwhelming, plan to see just one or two parks in the coming months. Take time to fully explore each park. Talk to the rangers about the best features in the park(s) and be sure to visit them, if time is short. Hike the park if your health allows, or drive through, if that’s easier.

In short, find ways to overcome whatever’s holding you back. I love Eleanor Roosevelt’s thought: “Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift. That’s why we call it ‘The Present.’”

How can you make the most of today?

