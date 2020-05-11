Video: Dueling elk trash warning sign

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

“The deer and the antelope play” – but in California’s Redwood National Park, the elk don’t mess around. To keep park visitors safe, rangers have posted warning signs reminding guests not to approach those “Dangerous Wild Elk.”

Apparently a couple of elk decided to show just how serious the matter can be – and, in the process, demolished one of those warning signs. A recent YouTube post by a campground host underscores the point by showing the reveling Roosevelt elk taking after each other, with the sign as collateral damage and eventually getting completely knocked off the posts.