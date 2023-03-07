Essential RV tools you should always carry

By Cheri Sicard

That RV Tech is here with a video about the five RV tools he uses constantly and says that should be carried in every RV. Well, actually, I am not sure about the video’s title as it actually covers MORE than just five RV tools, but these are, nonetheless, important.

This is an RV technician’s opinion of essential RV tools. It matters not whether your RV is a motorhome, travel trailer, or 5th wheel, these tools will serve you well.

According to our host, most issues in your RV can be solved by you. Sure, there are many complex issues where you will need to call in a professional. But most of the time, issues are simple and all it takes is a little bit of know-how and having the proper tools on board. YouTube videos can show you how to make basic repairs and do simple diagnostics. So having these tools on board and knowing how to use them can save you a ton of money.

The video is not touting any particular brands. In fact, in most cases he says brands are not important. It’s also not EVERY tool you will ever need, but these are the most frequently necessary.

So what are the five essential RV tools?

Impact driver/drill – You don’t even need a lot of bits beyond a #2 Phillips and a #2 square, which will cover you in 90% of scenarios. You will use this tool for everything from tightening hinges and latches to installing things on walls, and removing panels for access. Add a 3/4-inch socket adapter and you’ll also be able to use this tool to quickly raise and lower your jacks.

Multimeter – You’ll use this diagnostic tool more than any other for checking voltage, amperage, and capacitance. If you need to diagnose any electrical problems, this tool is your friend. It’s also essential for checking voltage at the pedestal, as low voltage is the #1 killer of RV air conditioners.

Hand tools – You need some general hand tools, and the video covers all. Most important is a 3-A socket set, a set (or more) of Allen wrenches, a multi-bit screwdriver, pliers with wire strippers/crimpers, and some basic pliers.

Smaller tools – You’ll need some tiny pry bars, and scrapers and razor blades. Sockets and wrenches are optional but highly recommended.

Flashlights – The video covers the many different flashlight options that can help you see what you are doing when making repairs (especially in dark compartments and cabinets).

Caulk gun – Used for fixing and for basic maintenance.

Be sure to watch the video for examples of how you would typically use these tools.

