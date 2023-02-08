Fascinating, disturbing and surprising trail cam footage compilation

By Cheri Sicard

The video compilation below from Dread Captures explores some very creepy and strange captures on trail cams, from elusive wild animals to mysterious and unexplained strange sightings. You just never know what you might find when you check your trail cam footage.

Well, to be fair, not everything in this compilation is actually from a trail camera. But the most compelling clips are.

This compilation represents a nice variety of captures from this YouTube channel’s videos. Here’s what’s covered:

Massive black panther : This strange video sighting happened near Hernando, Mississippi, and appears to be a HUGE wild cat, although experts disagree on exactly what it is.

: This strange video sighting happened near Hernando, Mississippi, and appears to be a HUGE wild cat, although experts disagree on exactly what it is. Sleepy deer : While at first glance this video might seem to show a dead deer, what the clip really shows is deer visiting and sleeping in the same spot every few nights, which is not typical deer behavior.

: While at first glance this video might seem to show a dead deer, what the clip really shows is deer visiting and sleeping in the same spot every few nights, which is not typical deer behavior. Bobcat versus coyote : This trail cam footage captured an intense standoff between a bobcat and a coyote, two predators who usually prefer to ignore each other.

: This trail cam footage captured an intense standoff between a bobcat and a coyote, two predators who usually prefer to ignore each other. Kentucky apparition : Security camera footage of a home in Henderson, Kentucky, shows what appears to be an eerie apparition appearing out of thin air. The homeowners claim to have seen this same spectra in person a few days earlier. What do you think?

: Security camera footage of a home in Henderson, Kentucky, shows what appears to be an eerie apparition appearing out of thin air. The homeowners claim to have seen this same spectra in person a few days earlier. What do you think? Vampire deer : This trail cam picked up a small deer with very long tusk-like teeth, a “Vampire deer” which is native to China and Korea.

: This trail cam picked up a small deer with very long tusk-like teeth, a “Vampire deer” which is native to China and Korea. Unicorn elk : A trail cam set up in the woods of Colorado captured footage of a mysterious unicorn elk-like creature.

: A trail cam set up in the woods of Colorado captured footage of a mysterious unicorn elk-like creature. Misplaced antler : This footage shows a live deer seemingly unbothered by the huge antler stuck in its neck.

: This footage shows a live deer seemingly unbothered by the huge antler stuck in its neck. Brazilian puma : This footage shows a puma on the hunt after a herd of goats. Watch his incredible leap over the fence, goat in mouth (the video stops before it gets too gory).

: This footage shows a puma on the hunt after a herd of goats. Watch his incredible leap over the fence, goat in mouth (the video stops before it gets too gory). UFO : Now this does not really qualify as trail cam footage. Nonetheless, it does show some pilots’ footage of unexplained things in the skies and a short interview with one of them.

: Now this does not really qualify as trail cam footage. Nonetheless, it does show some pilots’ footage of unexplained things in the skies and a short interview with one of them. Dancing deer : It’s likely a natural behavior, but this trail footage shows what looks like deer dancing.

: It’s likely a natural behavior, but this trail footage shows what looks like deer dancing. Belk : Again, it isn’t really trail cam footage, but a discussion of an unusual photo circulating on social media of what appears to be a large bear with elk horns. This one looks photoshopped to me. What do you think?

: Again, it isn’t really trail cam footage, but a discussion of an unusual photo circulating on social media of what appears to be a large bear with elk horns. This one looks photoshopped to me. What do you think? German werewolf : This clip from a German documentary purports to show German soldiers who killed a mysterious wolf-looking man in 1942.

: This clip from a German documentary purports to show German soldiers who killed a mysterious wolf-looking man in 1942. Wolf-like creature: The viewer-submitted trail cam footage from Vermont shows a mysterious wolf-like creature wandering through the forest. There are a number of theories but nothing conclusive about what the animal actually is.

