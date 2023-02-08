How do I reduce condensation on RV’s windows in cold weather?

Hey, Dave,

When camping in cold weather and heating with the unit’s propane heater, a lot of condensation collects on all the windows. Is there a dehumidifier that runs off its own battery power or that can be connected to the unit’s 12v system to effectively remove/reduce the excess moisture? —Tim, 2021 r-pod 192

Hi, Tim,

In an RV with a typical propane heater, liquid propane (LP) is combined with air/oxygen and as it is burned, creates moisture in the air. When this moisture contacts a cold surface, it creates condensation. This shows up on and around windows and inside cabinets and closest as there is very little air circulation in these closed spaces and it gets colder than the rest of the unit.

Get better airflow

The first thing I would recommend is to open a few of the overhead cabinet doors and closets and place a few fans around the inside to get better airflow. Periodically open a roof vent slightly to pull out some of the warm, moist air that rises to the ceiling. If you do not have dual pane windows, it would be good to install a plastic barrier or shrink wrap.

There are several dehumidifiers on the market ;however, I have not tried any of the wireless models as of yet. I have tried DampRid, which works fairly well when placed in strategic places. Recently I came across a product called H2Out. I got samples from the company which I have placed in a Class A storage unit to test. After one month of testing I have found no condensation and the units are still working as designed. It uses silica beads that absorb the moisture and turn color when saturated. Then you place them in an oven for an hour to dry the beads out and you can reuse them. The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, did a test and was very impressed a few years ago. We will see how my tests come out.

Portable catalytic heater

Something that I have used in the past is supplementing the heat with a portable catalytic heater such as the Olympian or Mr. Heater. It uses a smaller propane bottle and has much lower condensation than the forced air standard furnace. You can turn the onboard furnace down and place the portable unit in the bedroom at night or living room during the day rather than heating the entire unit. It’s very safe and produces almost no carbon dioxide.

You might also enjoy this from Dave

Can I use a calcium chloride product to reduce moisture in RV?

Dear Dave,

Is a calcium chloride product like Dri-Z-Air adequate to dehumidify our RV? Or should we use a plug-in dehumidifier? —Bruce, 2017 Sunseeker

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have a popular forum for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT2053