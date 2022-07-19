Gas vs. EV: Who wins? This is one epic RV towing showdown!

By Cheri Sicard

Welcome to the Epic RV Towing Showdown: GMC gas truck vs. electric Ford F-150!

In one corner we have a gas-powered V-8 GMC Sierra.



In the other corner is a fully electric F-150 Ford Lightning.

The challenge is to see which RV towing truck goes further on a single charge versus a single tank of gas when hauling identical travel trailers.

The GMC has a 24-gallon tank filled to capacity before starting. Onboard estimation said the truck would go about 264 miles on a tank of gas.

The Lightning started with a full 100% electric charge. Without the trailer, the onboard technology predicted 282 miles on the full charge, but when towing the trailer that estimate dropped down to 160 miles. (Spoiler alert, onboard estimates were off.)

The trailers in question each weighed about 6,000 lbs. The route they traveled was also identical.

The two drivers had cameras and radios in order to document the entire challenge and communicate and compare along the way. So more than just determining which truck will go further, you also get a review of both these popular vehicles, and the issues the drivers faced while completing the challenge.

Get the RV towing challenge results

So, how did these two trucks fare in this RV towing competition? What were the downsides or positives of each method? What kind of features do these trucks offer to make the job of RV towing more foolproof?

All of this along with the winner is revealed in the unique RV towing road trip challenge video below.

The video shows the full details of how this challenge was set up, the difficulties faced and how they were overcome, and which truck ultimately won the challenge.

