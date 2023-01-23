Jaw-dropping super rare 1970s Camelot Cruiser RV

By Cheri Sicard

This super rare, only one of three, vintage 1970s Camelot Cruiser RV is like a perfectly preserved time capsule of the swinging ’70s in ALL its avocado green shag carpet glory.

The Ford C750 truck and Gerstenlager trailer, which was outfitted as a Camelot Cruiser RV by Edler & Company of Skokie, Illinois, recently sold at auction for $133,000. This does not sound like a bad price to me when you look at everything this rig offers and contrast it against the cost of new rigs.

One hundred percent original, this motorhome was said to have remained in long-term storage before being acquired by the selling dealer in November 2022. Its original mileage stands at 32,270!

A 391ci V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission provides the power for this behemoth. The truck is equipped with a chrome front bumper, 22.5″ steel wheels, air-assisted brakes, dual air horns, a CB radio, a sleeping surface, and an intercom system.

The trailer features wood grain paneling, a kitchenette, a dinette, a bedroom with a double bed, a bathroom, a sitting room, and two basement cargo compartments.

But those are just facts and stats. To truly appreciate the vintage 1970s charm of this RV you have to watch the video for the full tour.

From the wood grain paneling and green carpet on the walls, to the red and yellow tiles, gold tones fabrics and accessories, and crushed velvet wallpaper, it does not get much more classic ’70s than this. Hollywood set designers could learn a lot about the era by simply studying this RV!

The exterior is all done in two-tone green. There are even two green snowmobiles in the humungous “basement!”

The more you explore, the more small details and touches you will discover. So take a few minutes and watch the video showcasing this Camelot Cruiser RV. They don’t make them like this anymore!

##RVDT2041