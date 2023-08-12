Meet Rita, Colorado’s latest mountain troll

Colorado’s latest mountain troll? That’s right, there is more than one. The first was Isak, who calls Breckenridge home. Rita, the latest Colorado mountain troll, is an ENORMOUS whimsical wooden sculpture created by artist Thomas Dambo. She resides in the town of Victor, not far from Cripple Creek.

Dambo recycled pieces of wood from old pallets to finely craft his giant piece of art.

Rita kneels in front of a large pile of rocks and she is known as the “rock planter.” The artist says she is filling holes so that animals and humans can’t fall in and get hurt.

Rita took eight days to build with the help of about 50 volunteers. Constructed totally from recycled materials, Dambo wanted to bring awareness to the world’s dwindling resources and explore how to reuse things that might otherwise be discarded.

Dambo says that the artistry and craftsmanship of Rita are even better than when he made his first mountain troll, Isak.

Colorado’s natural scenery already takes the breath away from locals and tourists alike. Rita naturally fits right into her beautiful surroundings, adding a touch of magic and whimsy!

You can see more of Thomas Dambo’s incredible work (including more of his mountain trolls) on his website here.

