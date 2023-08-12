Is it okay to play Taps in the evening at an RV park?

An RVer named Darrin has posted in at least two Facebook groups about his patriotic playing of Taps each evening in an RV park. He uses his outside speakers to amplify the bugle call while he lowers the large American flag he flies over his RV. He asked the question, “Is that rude or is that acceptable to most?”

More than 2,000 people commented on one of his posts – some saying it was perfectly fine, and in fact it was a wonderful way for him to show his appreciation of our country and the military. Others replied that while they, too, loved our country, it was not an appropriate place to play the traditional military call.

HEAR TAPS. Click the play button below.

What do you think? Please answer the poll below, and feel free to leave a comment.

And, by the way, according to Wikipedia, one version of the origin of the word “taps” comes from the Dutch taptoe, meaning “close the (beer) taps (and send the troops back to camp).”