Saturday, August 12, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Is it okay to play Taps in the evening at an RV park?

By RV Travel
0

An RVer named Darrin has posted in at least two Facebook groups about his patriotic playing of Taps each evening in an RV park. He uses his outside speakers to amplify the bugle call while he lowers the large American flag he flies over his RV. He asked the question, “Is that rude or is that acceptable to most?”

More than 2,000 people commented on one of his posts – some saying it was perfectly fine, and in fact it was a wonderful way for him to show his appreciation of our country and the military. Others replied that while they, too, loved our country, it was not an appropriate place to play the traditional military call.

HEAR TAPS. Click the play button below.

What do you think? Please answer the poll below, and feel free to leave a comment.

And, by the way, according to Wikipedia, one version of the origin of the word “taps” comes from the Dutch taptoe, meaning “close the (beer) taps (and send the troops back to camp).”

Previous article
Fact or Fiction: RV tires tend to lose pressure at high altitudes
Next article
RV Prospector: Adventures in prospecting and boondocking, Part 5

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE