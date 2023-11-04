Saturday, November 4, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

Mini skoolie RV conversion for under $7K, including bus!

By Video Editor
0
mini skoolie rv conversion

By Cheri Sicard
In today’s video, Patrick from New Jersey Outdoor Adventures interviews Rich, who shows us his budget, DIY mini skoolie RV conversion. It’s a great RV, but most surprising is that Rich spent just $7,000 on his DIY RV build, and that includes the price of the bus!

Rich’s skoolie RV conversion began life as a 2010 Chevy mini school bus that Rich bought at auction. Rich revamped both the interior and exterior of his bus with a custom paint job that his daughter pitched in on, and his first attempt at a custom wrap.

To save bucks, Rich repurposed as much of his build as possible including using found items and pallet wood. He even upcycled some of the upholstery materials and old seat belts to secure items in the bus when moving.

The back bed is especially clever as Rich can configure how he needs at any given time: bench seating, u-shaped seating, or a bed.

The rest of the inside is equally functional. For instance, the sink faucet can swing around out the window and turn into an outdoor shower. He uses a small 2-burner propane stove for cooking, and a small refrigerator runs off the 200 watts of rooftop solar and the 170-amp hour battery.

Rich’s bus carries 21 gallons of fresh water, but I do think he needs to rethink his lack of gray water tank.

Rich’s expenses for the DIY mini skoolie RV conversion:

  • $2,116 in supplies
  • $4,150 for the bus
  • Total for the DIY mini skoolie RV conversion: $6,266!

##RVT1129

Previous article
If you accidentally dropped your wallet into an outhouse toilet, would you try to retrieve it?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE