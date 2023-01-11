Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Minimizing RV condensation: What to do about damaging interior moisture

By Video Editor
RV condensation

By Cheri Sicard
I confess, I purposely sought out this video because I am currently dealing with the issue of RV condensation myself.

Living on a beach in Mexico in the winter has presented RV challenges I did not face in the heat of summer. As always, the air is moist. But the colder outdoor temperatures have clashed with the warmer air inside my RV to produce condensation on the windows throughout.

Jared Gillis from All About RVs is here to help with a handful of practical tips to help. And this is definitely an issue you will want to minimize because:

  • Too much moisture can damage sidewalls.
  • Water can drip from indoor vents.
  • Mold and mildew can grow. Eeewww!

Jared begins with the cause of condensation, which is mainly a difference between interior and exterior temperatures, especially if the air is moist.

Be sure to watch the video for additional tips and more details, but here are Jared’s tips for reducing RV condensation:

#1: Choose your heat source wisely. Some heat sources actually add moisture to the air, others have no effect. Jared covers the options in Step 1.

#2: Use an active dehumidifier. A small dehumidifier or two, depending on the size of your RV, will pull water out of the air that you can then dump down the drain.

#3: Find ways to remove water and humidity from your RV. These can include mopping up condensation with a rag, opening shower vents and turning on vans, and cooking outdoors when possible.

#4: Air out the RV when you can. Pick the right time when temps are warm enough and air everything out.

Using these simple tips will go a long way toward removing moisture from your RV and keeping RV condensation from forming in the first place.

