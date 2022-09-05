Sunday, September 4, 2022

Replacing RV decals: From cracked and faded to fabulous for under $150

By Video Editor
replacing rv decals

By Cheri Sicard
When it comes to replacing RV decals, a lot of people think this is a job that would be impossible to do yourself. This video will show you otherwise.

Is your RV looking dated, frumpy, and just plain old?

Peeling, cracked, and faded decals are often the culprit in aging the appearance of many otherwise perfectly solid motorhomes, fifth wheels, and trailers.

In the video from Jack of All, Master of None, the host transforms the exterior of his 1995 Shasta Class C motorhome. The goal was to make the old-looking RV look new again WITHOUT spending a lot of money.

How to do it?

Remove all the old peeling, cracking, faded, outdated-looking decals and striping and replace them with a new graphics package (which, by the way, does not have to match your old graphics package).

How much does replacing RV decals cost?

You could spend thousands of dollars paying someone to do a job like this for you. It would be quicker and easier than doing it yourself; but if you have some time and can spare a little bit of elbow grease, this is a project that most people can accomplish.

The new graphics package shown in the video cost less than $150. But it easily took 10 years or more off the RV’s exterior appearance. (If only I could get a new graphics package for my face!)

In addition to the new decals, you might need to pick up a few tools and supplies if you don’t already have them:

  • Paint thinner
  • Masking tape
  • Razor blades
  • A “stripe off wheel” for your drill (if you don’t have a drill, add that to the list too)

Taking off the old decals and the glue that held them in place for years is by far the most labor-intensive and tedious part of the project.

When it comes to applying the new decals, the video demonstrates the “hinge method” of application. That means you take care and time to get everything exactly into place before removing any backing and actually applying any graphics.

They also talk about bubbles, the biggest frustration when applying new decals. Spoiler: They’re not that hard to deal with.

Watch the video and see!

