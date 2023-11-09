Brilliant or wacky? Rooftop tent mounted to trailer!

By Cheri Sicard

Here is an interesting rooftop tent idea from New Jersey Outdoor Adventures [376K subscribers, 107M views] that might seem wacky but just might be totally brilliant. As we discussed in an earlier video, there are a number of disadvantages to rooftop-mount tents for camping, but this idea eliminates nearly all of them!

The YouTube short video [20 seconds!] offers a few advantages for mounting a rooftop tent on a tow-behind trailer, and I can think of a few more. They say:

You won’t have to match the proper tent to the vehicle.

It’s easier for people with mobility issues to get into and out of the tent.

Mounting the tent to the trailer still keeps you off the ground.

In addition, mounting a rooftop tent to a trailer offers these advantages:

You won’t have to pack up your tent every time to use your vehicle.

You won’t need to drill holes in your vehicle to mount the tent.

The trailer-mounted tent is quicker and easier to set up than a traditional tent.

Personally, I would not want a rooftop tent for the reasons outlined in the first video. But in my opinion, this is a brilliant idea and might make me rethink that!

##RVDT2250