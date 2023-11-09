Brilliant or wacky? Rooftop tent mounted to trailer!

By Cheri Sicard
Here is an interesting rooftop tent idea from New Jersey Outdoor Adventures [376K subscribers, 107M views] that might seem wacky but just might be totally brilliant. As we discussed in an earlier video, there are a number of disadvantages to rooftop-mount tents for camping, but this idea eliminates nearly all of them!
The YouTube short video [20 seconds!] offers a few advantages for mounting a rooftop tent on a tow-behind trailer, and I can think of a few more. They say:
- You won’t have to match the proper tent to the vehicle.
- It’s easier for people with mobility issues to get into and out of the tent.
- Mounting the tent to the trailer still keeps you off the ground.
In addition, mounting a rooftop tent to a trailer offers these advantages:
- You won’t have to pack up your tent every time to use your vehicle.
- You won’t need to drill holes in your vehicle to mount the tent.
- The trailer-mounted tent is quicker and easier to set up than a traditional tent.
Personally, I would not want a rooftop tent for the reasons outlined in the first video. But in my opinion, this is a brilliant idea and might make me rethink that!
