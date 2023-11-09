Thursday, November 9, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

Brilliant or wacky? Rooftop tent mounted to trailer!

By Video Editor
0
rooftop tent on a trailer

By Cheri Sicard
Here is an interesting rooftop tent idea from New Jersey Outdoor Adventures [376K subscribers, 107M views] that might seem wacky but just might be totally brilliant. As we discussed in an earlier video, there are a number of disadvantages to rooftop-mount tents for camping, but this idea eliminates nearly all of them!

The YouTube short video [20 seconds!] offers a few advantages for mounting a rooftop tent on a tow-behind trailer, and I can think of a few more. They say:

  • You won’t have to match the proper tent to the vehicle.
  • It’s easier for people with mobility issues to get into and out of the tent.
  • Mounting the tent to the trailer still keeps you off the ground.

In addition, mounting a rooftop tent to a trailer offers these advantages:

  • You won’t have to pack up your tent every time to use your vehicle.
  • You won’t need to drill holes in your vehicle to mount the tent.
  • The trailer-mounted tent is quicker and easier to set up than a traditional tent.

Personally, I would not want a rooftop tent for the reasons outlined in the first video. But in my opinion, this is a brilliant idea and might make me rethink that!

##RVDT2250

Previous article
Do you have a crock pot/slow cooker?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE