Watch this before you buy a rooftop tent

By Cheri Sicard

Rooftop tents that mount to the top of your vehicle look like a great camping solution, whether it be to replace an RV or to provide extra sleeping space for kids or guests while camping in your RV. However, there are a lot of issues and compromises associated with this type of tent that you don’t often hear a lot about.

In the video below from HarrySituations on Driving Line, Harry Wagner is here to fill you in on some important things to consider before you plop down $1,000+ on a rooftop tent.

Spoiler alert: Harry is NOT a fan of rooftop tents and in the video he lets you know the many reasons why. Harry says to peruse Facebook marketplace and you invariably see ads for rooftop tents that were only used once. That alone should make you wonder.

It starts with cost. Rooftop tents are EXPENSIVE. In the video, Harry shows three amazing camping tents that collectively cost far less than a rooftop tent.

In addition, these tents are heavy. Expect to add 150 plus pounds to your vehicle’s cargo carrying weight. One of these tents will also reduce your vehicle’s aerodynamics and raise its center of gravity. All this will result in lower fuel economy.

By contrast, a regular camping tent with a sleeping bag and pad weighs about 10 pounds and does none of the above.

What else doesn’t Harry like about rooftop tents?

They’re not mobile. Once you set up camping, your vehicle needs to stay put, unless you want to break camp. Also, if you camp with different vehicles for different occasions, your tent can’t always come along.

Despite conventional wisdom, in Harry’s experience rooftop tents are not all that quick and easy to set up. He demonstrates this in the video.

In the video, Harry shows three conventional tents that in his opinion are better choices than a rooftop tent.

Even so, he stresses there is no perfect tent for ALL times and situations, so he gives the pros and cons of each. He even says there may be instances where you might want a rooftop tent, even though he considers them a fad.

Whichever direction you decide to go, Harry’s video will give you a lot of factors to consider that might make you think twice about the value one of these tents might bring to your camping experience.

##RVDT2145