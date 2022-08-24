Controversial 10-year-RV rule explained

Have you heard of the “10-year rule” at RV parks? If not, you’ve probably not been an RVer very long.

Here’s the rule, as it applies to camping in an RV park: If your RV is 10 years old or older, you may not be allowed to stay. If you’re asked while making a reservation the age of your RV, you might be turned down if it’s 10 years or older. The rule is never, to our knowledge, applied in public parks, like state parks and national forest campgrounds. It’s exclusively enforced only at commercial RV parks. Many parks, of course, have no such rule.

While many RVers with well-kept RVs even older than ten years have never encountered this rule, others have, some plenty of times especially in snowbird states like Arizona and Florida. And to many, it may seem downright unfair.

The rule is there mostly for one reason: It allows a park to turn away junky RVs. They’re an eyesore to other RVers, and if enough of them are present in a park, other RVers with well-kept rigs will choose to stay elsewhere.

Some RVers with well-kept rigs will fudge about the age of their RV, saying its a 2013 model rather than, say, a 2011. If the RV is a mess, the park management may ask for proof of its age in order to easily justify turning the RVer away. However, if it’s in pristine condition, it’s unlikely the RVer will even be questioned.

This video from the folks at Drivin’ and Vibin’ does a good job explaining the rule and how it is applied at RV parks.

##RVT1066