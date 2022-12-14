RV Christmas decorations—Easy tips for festive fun!

By Cheri Sicard

Do you plan on spending Christmas in your RV? The HappilyEverHanks are here to help you keep things festive with some easy RV Christmas decorations and ideas.

Yes, it is a small space, but that does not mean an RV Christmas can’t be merry and bright. The video below will help show you how.

In the video, they are having fun and drinking eggnog. It mostly shows the couple decorating their RV for Christmas but there are tips you can pick up along the way.

This couple likes to celebrate. The first thing they had to do was take down the Halloween decorations.

But even though they like to celebrate and decorate, they do talk practically about having to reign in your holiday spirit. After all, decorations that go up must also come down, and have a place to be stashed in the RV (if you are full-timing, as these guys are).

They do limit themselves to one small box. And, hey, if full-timers can decorate for the holidays, part-time campers surely can too.

They also go into the best way to hang decorations, Command Strips (what would we do without them), as well as candle and electric Christmas light safety. This includes slide-out considerations when hanging Christmas lights.

After hanging lights and decorations, they finish it all with a tiny decorated tree.

When it’s finished it looks great, although the couple’s Siamese cat fails to look amused. Especially in his Christmas outfit.

