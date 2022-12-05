RV noises: Stop immediately if you ever hear this sound in your RV

0 ( 0 )

By Cheri Sicard

There are all kinds of RV noises. Some are common and nothing to be concerned about. Others can signal problems or potential problems. But in the video below, Sean from Long Long Honeymoon shares an experience that recently happened to them, in the hopes that it will never happen to you.

In the video, along with info about this dangerous noise, they intersperse the practical advice with some interesting Grand Tetons travel tips. But back to the topic of RV noises…

If you ever hear this particular noise, and you will have to watch the video to hear it, you should immediately stop and tow no further. This noise is a VERY bad sign indeed, and you should NEVER ignore it.

In the video, the couple had just returned from an around-the-world trip and were taking their first RV journey since that event.

They first noticed a slight issue with their Airstream when they stopped for fuel and they thought they heard an odd sound coming from the trailer axles. This seemed strange as they had replaced the axles with new ones the previous year and they should have been good to go for about 10,000 miles before needing any service.

They continued on to their destination and camped there. Upon leaving the campground dump station is when they heard that terrifying, scraping, rattling metal-on-metal sound. They gingerly returned the trailer to its campsite and resolved to get to the bottom of the issue.

Once the offending noisy wheel was off the ground it was apparent there was a severe problem. Even without removing any lug nuts the wheel was shaking and rattling and clearly loose. In other words, a disaster waiting to happen.

Upon closer examination, they found that the nut that holds the wheel on had nearly come off.

The axle was missing a critical component, the keeper piece that holds the nut in place. While they traveled, the wheel was slowly but surely working its way loose and was on the verge of falling off!

The couple was extremely lucky. Had they towed a few more miles the wheel would have flown off, undoubtedly causing substantial damage and potentially causing a serious accident for themselves and others on the highway.

A mobile mechanic nearby was able to repair the problem and they were soon back on the road! Their experience shows that you need to be careful and inspect even brand-new RV parts and components.

