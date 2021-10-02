Absolutely DO NOT try to squeeze a 40-foot motorhome into a tent site!

Do not do this! Absolutely do not squeeze a 40-foot motorhome into a tent site. In all fairness (to me), the website didn’t say that Site 74 was a tent site or that b-i-g RVs were not allowed. It was the last 40-foot site at a state park with two days. It did mention low branches, but how low could they be? Well, they were LOW and very close together.

Upon check-in, the ranger looked back and forth between the motorhome – that all of a sudden looked absolutely gargantuan – and the site number on her screen. She said, “You might not fit even if the site length is over 40 feet long. We will refund your money.”

At three in the afternoon in pretty much the middle of nowhere in northern Minnesota close to the Canadian border, where would we find another campsite? I had just that morning watched my husband back up the motorhome at least two solid blocks down our deeply wooded cottage driveway.

How bad could it be? I said, “Oh, I will take the tow car and check it out.” This was the first mistake. I should have said, “My HUSBAND and I will take the tow car and check it out.”

After driving up the narrow uphill entrance, I found the correct loop. Hmmm. There was nothing bigger than a tent, popup or teardrop trailer in the loop. That in itself should have been a warning.

I diligently drove around the loop, noting that the tree trunks were far enough apart to get through. I forgot to look up to see where the branches actually were, though. Mistake number two.

I whipped our little Kia around a sharp corner surrounded by what looked like big old-growth trees with no problem. I didn’t consider that a big and long motorhome could actually wedge itself between those trees.

Finally, I happily returned to the motorhome where my husband was waiting. “No problem, Honey! It’s no worse than the cottage drive. You can drive this anywhere!”

Well, he can drive it anywhere. He was able to push the motorhome through the thick trees with the sound of the branches scraping against delicate fiberglass. He can even inch it forward and backward when wedged between trees at a tight turn.

Getting into the narrow site was a breeze after that. Calming down my husband was not quite a breeze. Leveling on wet mud was another issue. But the view is great: We’ve got forest in the front and forest behind and only a few people nearby, all in tents.

