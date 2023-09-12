RV trip meal (meat) prep for a 5-week family trip

By Cheri Sicard

Join Mom from the Free Range Berks as she does some serious RV trip meal prep that will ready the family of 7 for a 5-week trip.

Yes, they will occasionally eat out as part of the vacation experiences and will need to occasionally supplement with some fresh fruits and vegetables. But, otherwise, the meal prep demonstrated in the video below will pretty much meet the large family’s meat needs during the entire trip.

This RVing family does love their meats, so vegetarians can safely skip this video.

It all starts with a shopping trip to Costco to stock up on supplies.

On the Costco trip, she purchased six roasted chickens. RV meal prep began by pulling the meat off the bones and packaging in smaller portions to be used for a variety of purposes: sandwiches, tacos, soups, salads, casseroles, etc.

She also purchased and then cooked 13 pounds of ground beef as well as some Italian sausage.

Having these meats cooked and prepared makes it quick and easy to throw together simple family meals while on the road.

The family takes plenty of eggs from their farm with them, along with breakfast sausages that stay frozen and uncooked until needed.

Watch the video to see how they put it all together and package it for the road. Let’s go!

