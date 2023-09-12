Tuesday, September 12, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

RV trip meal (meat) prep for a 5-week family trip

By Video Editor
0
rv trip meal prep

By Cheri Sicard
Join Mom from the Free Range Berks as she does some serious RV trip meal prep that will ready the family of 7 for a 5-week trip.

Yes, they will occasionally eat out as part of the vacation experiences and will need to occasionally supplement with some fresh fruits and vegetables. But, otherwise, the meal prep demonstrated in the video below will pretty much meet the large family’s meat needs during the entire trip.

This RVing family does love their meats, so vegetarians can safely skip this video.

It all starts with a shopping trip to Costco to stock up on supplies.

On the Costco trip, she purchased six roasted chickens. RV meal prep began by pulling the meat off the bones and packaging in smaller portions to be used for a variety of purposes: sandwiches, tacos, soups, salads, casseroles, etc.

She also purchased and then cooked 13 pounds of ground beef as well as some Italian sausage.

Having these meats cooked and prepared makes it quick and easy to throw together simple family meals while on the road.

The family takes plenty of eggs from their farm with them, along with breakfast sausages that stay frozen and uncooked until needed.

Watch the video to see how they put it all together and package it for the road. Let’s go!

##RVDT2208

RELATED

Previous article
Have you ever had your RV’s black water tank professionally cleaned?

What's up with the comments?

We've had to turn off our extra comment features due to technical problems.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE