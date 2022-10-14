SNL RV life video: Maybe RV life is not for everyone…

By Cheri Sicard

In case you missed it, Saturday Night Live did a hilarious take on full-time RV life back in 2018. The SNL RV Life video pokes some laugh-filled fun at the fact that not everyone is as enthused about RV life as those of us who have wholeheartedly embraced the lifestyle.

In the sketch, Steve Carell plays a banker who suddenly convinced his wife that he should retire early, and they should sell their house and move into an RV… with their newly acquired Great Dane.

Heidi Gardner plays Carell’s goodhearted wife who is trying to go along with her husband’s dream, but is not quite thriving in the RV lifestyle like he is.

Things all come to a head when the couple gets a visit from their adult children, played by Aidy Bryant and Mikey Day.

SNL RV life: Heidi Gardner steals the show!

The casting is exceptional.

Carell’s character is so gleefully enthused about their new lifestyle, he is completely oblivious to his wife’s suffering. He loves (almost) everything about RV life. He joyfully regales his kids about getting to jog buck naked around the lake: “Just socks and Crocs, real man stuff.”

But Gardner steals the show. Her portrayal of the wife going along with the life-changing decision to please her husband had me rolling on the floor. The SNL RV life sketch made me appreciate her talents as a comedian more than I ever had before.

Of course, with some nudging from her skeptical children, Gardner’s character does finally manage to find her voice, but not before they get a visit from their “RV friend,” Jibs, played by the always brilliant Kate McKinnon.

In my years of RVing, I have met variations of all these characters, and you probably have too.

With so many people spontaneously jumping into full-time RV living, I have to wonder how many times this scenario has played out in real life. Probably a lot, but I bet those scenes were not nearly as funny.

