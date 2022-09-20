That Rusty Bus Wrap: Cousin Eddie’s RV… in real life!

By Cheri Sicard

Meet TJ of GCI Digital Imaging, as unique an RVing character as you are ever likely to find. TJ’s RV, “That Rusty Bus,” has been garnering a lot of attention. The 2014 Fleetwood Discovery 40G is a common enough rig. But what makes TJ’s Fleetwood Discovery so unique is its custom wrap, aka “That Rusty Bus Wrap,” around the internet and social media RV circles.

TJ owns the wrap company, so he likewise could have chosen any design in the world to wrap the exterior of his new-to-him motorhome. But TJ had some very specific goals with this RV wrap.

He wanted something that nobody else had. When he pulled into a campground, TJ wanted to be the talk of the campground. He also wanted to make people smile… especially during the Christmas season.

So when it came time to choose a wrap for his motorhome, TJ took his inspiration from one of the most famous, one of the most iconic RVs to ever grace the silver screen.

Cousin Eddie’s ARRRRRR VEEEEE from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

If you haven’t seen the movie, you’re in for a hilarious treat. In it, Cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid), family in tow, surprises Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) and family for Christmas.

Eddie and his entourage show up in a beat-up old motorhome that closely resembles the Rusty Bus. The motorhome remains parked outside the Griswold home while Eddie and his missus boondock inside.

While TJ’s Rusty Bus motorhome resembles Eddie’s on the outside, it is presumably more stylish and livable on the inside. But this video is about the exterior view only.

No doubt TJ achieved the goal of being the most talked about RV at the campground. And no doubt the Rusty Bus must bring lots of laughs to those who encounter this unique rig.

However, I have to wonder about trying to park it in one of those snooty campgrounds with RV age limits. Now THAT could be a funny follow-up video.

