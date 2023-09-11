Top 5 RV propane oven tips

By Cheri Sicard

Kristy Michael from the Long Long Honeymoon [255K subscribers, 54M views] is here to share her top five RV propane oven tips. This appliance, perhaps more than any other, is much maligned among RVers. Some people never bother to use their RV’s oven at all. But you are missing out on some great functionality by doing so. Not to mention, cooking in the oven can help warm up your RV in colder weather (not that you should ever use your oven as a heat source alone).

It doesn’t have to be that way and you can get good results from your RV propane oven. Kristy’s tips provide a great place to start.

The propane oven tips start with how to properly light your RV oven. This step alone keeps a lot of folks away. But it isn’t difficult at all. Kristy shows you how and she shares some nifty little RV oven tips while doing it.

Home ovens are notoriously inaccurate as to temperatures, and RV ovens can be worse. That’s why an inexpensive oven thermometer like this one can be the RV cook’s best friend.

More propane oven tips from Kristy

Try to use cookware that evenly distributes heat. Cast iron is a great option. Personally, I use my large cast iron skillet as much to bake in the oven as I do on the stovetop for this very reason.

Use a pizza stone. I concur with this one and I always have a pizza stone in my RV oven to help evenly distribute the heat. (You can also use it to bake pizzas and breads.) Kristy’s is round, but I prefer this small square one that fits in my RV oven.

Check dishes in the RV more frequently than you would at home. Heat is often more unevenly distributed so check your food, make sure the bottom is not burning, and rotate things around every 10 to 15 minutes.

On that same line of thought, turn and flip food more often than you would at home to prevent hot spots and burning.

Don’t forget you can adjust and move your RV oven racks as you need.

Likewise, there are different areas of the RV oven you can use to bake on, some you may not have thought about, such as directly over or under the flames. Yes, your RV oven has a broiler!

Do you have other RV propane oven tips? Please share them in the comments below.

