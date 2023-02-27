Tow ratings on Ford trucks changed on already-sold trucks!

By Cheri Sicard

The team from RV Miles is here with the latest RV news and their lead story is pretty darn shocking. It seems that Ford changed the tow rating on Ford trucks already sold and on the road!

Imagine one RVer’s surprise to see the numbers on Ford’s tow calculator website were about 1,000 pounds less than what it said on his truck!

This discrepancy will affect a lot of different Ford trucks. RV Miles reached out to Ford for comment but has yet to hear back. But they do give the place to check out if your truck might be affected by this most unsettling news.

As a side note, I have to share that Ford did something similar with the Hybrid car I once owned, changing the mileage estimates twice after the car had already been on the market. They gave a refund of about $50, but I did not want a refund, I wanted the mileage I was promised. Likewise, I personally don’t find this ethics breach from this company all that surprising. But I do find it unethical and it is something to know about lest you inadvertently find yourself over your weight limit.

The video host also correctly points out that a decrease in towing capacity decreases the overall value of the truck. He expects lawsuits to be forthcoming.

In addition to the Ford issue, the video also covers other interesting news including proposed changes to South Dakota’s domicile rules that will affect many full-timers. (Update: The bills are dead but another law could cause problems. More from RVtravel.com on this in weeks to come.) And the legal battles from campground organizations facing Harvest Hosts, as well as local camping bans. Some compromises are being made (whew!).

More RV news is also covered, like proposed changes for Netflix subscribers. But the Ford trucks towing ratings is the big story here and one that all Ford truck owners will definitely want to check out.

(Editor’s note: More on this from us soon.)

##RVDT2066