These are the spare items you should always have on hand in your RV

Broken, lost or forgotten items can put a damper on or even end an RV trip. After more than six years of full-timing, there are a few spare items we always carry in our RV. Extra weight should always be taken into consideration, but there are a few things that are showstoppers if we don’t have an extra or something to fix the one that broke.

Water/sewer

Sewer hose – We started keeping an extra after we found some very thirsty critters in the hot desert sun who had chewed through the sewer hose. Thank goodness we were only dumping the gray water.

We use these all the time for the water hoses but sometimes they just get worn out and leak. Pipe tape and pipe adhesive – For all those easy and not-so-easy repairs along the way.

Electrical spare items

Adapters – We carry an extra 30 amp to 50 amp, 30 amp to 110v, and 110v to 30 amp.

Oh, we have fixed more than electrical connections with this tape! Coaxial cable and connectors – For satellite and RV park connections. It is amazing how often they are lost or the cable just doesn’t work.

Leveling

Plastic leveling blocks – We use these for everything from leveling the RV to leveling sewer hose.

Awning

Extra awning pole – We keep one on each side of the motorhome. Good to pull out leveling blocks, fish stuff out from under the RV as well on the awnings. Several have been left on a campground picnic table more times than I would like to mention.

AC and heat pump

Interior air filters – I keep an extra set so one can be installed and one set washed.

Bug spray

Mosquito, fly, ant and rodent spray – Just needed to run out of bug spray once when assaulted by a mass of flies and mosquitos. We learned our lesson!

Towing

Tow pins – We’re not going anywhere if we can’t hitch up the car. Found that out the hard way…

Fix it up

Gaffers tape – We have taped up, held down and patched more stuff than I would like.

We have an assortment of purchased ones and also ones that fall out and we have no idea where they came from. Way too many tools – Self-explanatory!

There are a few items we have collected along the way that we are hauling along, just in case, to replace/repair parts that may never give out but I don’t have the courage to toss. Remember Murphy’s Law?

