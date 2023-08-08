Trail cam footage: What happens when you leave a watermelon in the woods?

By Cheri Sicard

Have you ever wondered what happens in the woods when nobody is looking? Below is an amusing video of trail cam footage from the team at Ace Vlogs who asked the question: What would happen if you left a watermelon in the woods?

To find out, they set up a trail cam and offered up some delicious watermelon for their experiment and waited to see what would happen.

When they checked the trail cam footage, nothing happened the first day but a family of raccoons found it the first night and had themselves a banquet.

Turns out that watermelon was mighty popular and it’s adorable watching the baby raccoons enjoy their treat, although Mama raccoon had to have hers first.

The raccoons left the shells but otherwise cleaned out the watermelons.

On the second day a deer considered the melon but thought better of it, but another raccoon dug in.

Since he wanted to attract other animals besides raccoons, our host upped the ante and poured corn out around the watermelon shells and waited. A blackbird and squirrel dined together in harmony.

He later captured some fun deer activity, including two of them seeming to intimidate and chase each other.

The best part is when two baby fawns join in on the banquet.

In the video, none of the animals visiting the site fought over the available food. There also seems to be a trend in which the moms ate before the babies.

Check out this secret glimpse into nature below.

