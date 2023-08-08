How to get rid of rust spots on a stainless steel sink

Silly me! I thought stainless steel meant no rusting—ever! Well, that’s not the case for our RV sink. At first glance, I couldn’t believe it. With closer inspection, however, the evidence was clear. Help! My RV sink has rust spots!

What causes rust on stainless steel sinks?

Turns out, all stainless steel contains some iron. Because iron will rust, a layer of chromium is added to keep the iron from rusting. The higher the percentage of chromium, the better it will be at preventing rust formation. Needless to say, our RV’s sink must not contain a high percentage of chromium.

Get rid of rust on stainless steel sinks

Home remedy. I used a homemade cleaning paste to remove the rust spots in our RV’s stainless steel sink. I combined 1/4 cup of baking soda with a small amount of white vinegar—just enough to form a thick paste. I applied a good amount of the paste to the rust spots and let it sit for about ten minutes. A few strokes using an old toothbrush (going with the “grain” of the stainless steel) followed by a quick rinse, and the spots were gone. (You can leave the paste on overnight for stubborn rust stains.)

Cleaning products. If you prefer to use a manufactured rust remover, try Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser or Rust-Oleum Rust Dissolver Gel. Read and follow the directions carefully.

Elbow grease. I found this video online but didn't have the scrubbing pad shown in the video. I can't vouch for the effectiveness of this rust removal method, but as you can see, the video shows that it worked well. I'd caution you to rub in the direction of the stainless "grain" and use only gentle pressure as you scrub. (You don't want to scratch the sink!)

Prevention

After getting rid of the rust on my stainless steel sink, I researched ways to prevent rust from happening again. Here’s what I found:

Nothing harsh or abrasive. To prevent rusting, do not use harsh chemicals like mineral spirits, alcohol, ammonia, and chlorides to clean your RV’s sink. Also, avoid using steel wool, wire brushes, and other abrasive tools. Taking these steps should help preserve the chromium and prevent rust from forming.

Sink mats. I put sink mats in the bottom of our RV sink. These mats help protect the stainless surface from silverware, sharp knives, or cooking utensils that might otherwise scratch the sink's surface. I've learned to remove and thoroughly dry the sink mats after washing dishes, too. That way, there isn't any moisture under the mats to potentially cause rust.

Dry is best. Work to keep your RV's stainless steel sink as clean and dry as possible. After each use, I rinse the sink and then wipe it dry with a soft towel. This eliminates salt and other potential food acids and abrasives that can lead to rust.

Empty. Keeping your RV sink free of cans, dishes, silverware, and more, will prevent rust marks or water rings from forming and/or staining your sink's surface.

Polish. For convenience, I use Weiman Stainless Steel Wipes to polish my RV's sink, refrigerator, and stovetop. This product is streak-free, prevents fingerprints, and repels dust and dirt.

Homemade polish. As an alternative to store-bought products, you can use olive oil to protect and shine your stainless steel sink and other appliances. Just apply a few drops of olive oil to a microfiber cloth and rub the stainless steel in the direction of the "grain." Follow this application by buffing (again, with the "grain") using a clean, dry microfiber cloth.

Do you ever see rust or rust spots in your RV’s stainless steel sink? How do you remove them? Share your ideas in the comments below.

