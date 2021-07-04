Saturday, July 3, 2021
Saturday, July 3, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeSafety
Safety

Video: Trailer blows 3 tires on 800-mile trip. See dashcam video from car behind

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Thank goodness the driver towing this travel trailer was able to keep it under control after three tire failures on an 800-mile trip. The 10-ply tires had fewer than 2,500 miles on them on the new trailer.

It could have been a disaster if another vehicle had been next to the trailer as it was traveling at 70 miles an hour. Luckily, nobody was hurt. The owner purchased four new Goodyear Endurance tires to make the trip home.

Please leave a comment if you have had a similar experience. RV makers are known for putting the cheapest tires they can on inexpensive trailers, knowing most RV buyers don’t pay attention to the brand of tire when they make their purchase.

In this case, the result was scary. See for yourself in this short video captured by the vehicle following the trailer.

##RVT1007b

Previous articleNational Parks reaching capacity limits by 9 a.m. Visitors turned away
Next articleVirtual campground tours now lead straight to bookings. This changes everything

Related Articles

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,151FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.