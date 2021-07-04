Video: Trailer blows 3 tires on 800-mile trip. See dashcam video from car behind

Thank goodness the driver towing this travel trailer was able to keep it under control after three tire failures on an 800-mile trip. The 10-ply tires had fewer than 2,500 miles on them on the new trailer.

It could have been a disaster if another vehicle had been next to the trailer as it was traveling at 70 miles an hour. Luckily, nobody was hurt. The owner purchased four new Goodyear Endurance tires to make the trip home.

Please leave a comment if you have had a similar experience. RV makers are known for putting the cheapest tires they can on inexpensive trailers, knowing most RV buyers don’t pay attention to the brand of tire when they make their purchase.

In this case, the result was scary. See for yourself in this short video captured by the vehicle following the trailer.

