Sunday, December 4, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Video: Transform RV bedroom into office. No tools or screws needed

By Josh Winters
0
0
(0)

This video is about a year old, but the information in it is timeless. You’ll surely get inspired after watching it!

A growing number of people are turning to RVing not only for recreation but also as a place to live and work from remotely. Josh Winters of Bish’s RV is seeing an increasing number of requests for RV office spaces. In this video, he demonstrates how an RV with a bunkhouse bedroom might be repurposed into a surprisingly functional office space quickly, easily, and with nearly no cost or modifications to the RV required.

Here are just a few RVs he says could be converted as easily as the one he uses for this video.

Travel Trailers
* Wildwood 273QBXL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5XV7…

* Wildwood 28VBXL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pc6jI…

* Wildwood 29VBUD: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5-Sa…

* Wildwood 31KQBTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rL5g2…

* Wildwood 32BHDS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kh3xR…

* Jay Flight 32BHDS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3wom…

* White Hawk 32BH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fMMk…

* Freedom Express 326BHDS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfeR6…

Office Capable Fifth Wheels 

* North Point 377RLBH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j_cpV…

* Arctic Wolf 321BH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-SS8…

* Cougar 368MBI: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHld2…

What about TOY HAULERS?! 

A solid option to consider, for sure!! That open garage is nothing if not a blank canvas waiting for you to move in!

This list is certainly not intended to be a “complete” listing for the industry, but rather just a few examples.

Josh Winters is with Bish’s RV of Coldwater, Michigan! 

##RVDT2006

Did you enjoy this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Previous article
Is this your RV?
Next article
If you have an outdoor TV on your RV, how often do you watch it?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.