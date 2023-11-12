Unethical RV salesmen and inspectors teaming up

By Cheri Sicard

Pierre and Laurel, the certified RV inspectors from the Blue Ox on the Run YouTube channel, present some shocking truths in the video below about unethical RV salesmen teaming up with equally unethical RV inspectors. If an RV dealer ever offers to bring in his own inspector that he recommends, beware, and watch the video below.

It started with an RV inspection on a Forest River FR3 30DS. Our hosts were wary, as the dealer had done everything they could to make the inspection as difficult as possible. It was only after the customer threatened to go elsewhere that the Blue Ox team was granted access to inspect the RV.

Even when they arrived to do the inspection the dealer tried to rush them through it. He also claimed that the rig in question was “perfect.”

Yeah, right.

To start with, the awning had damage, so “perfect” went right out the window. Pierre found several other problems, including the fact that the slide out room was out of alignment, the seal did not seal and there was a split in the fiberglass. Laurel found more problems.

In the end, it was enough for them to suggest the buyer take a hard pass on the rig.

Pierre then goes on to explain that as RV inspectors they always work for the client. Therefore, dealers often don’t like inspectors. But it is worse than that: Some dealers are teaming up with unethical inspectors!

Watch the video at the 7:00 minute mark as Pierre relates an experience he had at the recent Hershey RV Show in which a dealer was suggesting a relationship in which they could help each other to create a “win/win.”

This dealer said if Laurel and Pierre normally charge $1,200 for an inspection, the dealer would pay them $2000, with the dealer stipulating what could and could not go in their report.

Pierre and Laurel are too ethical to go along with this. But rest assured that the RV buyer would not come out as the winner in such scenarios. In the video, they outline the exact deal this unethical RV dealer proposed to them to help dupe customers into buying damaged RVs.

Let’s hope for the RV-buying public’s sake that the dealer did not find other less ethical RV inspectors to take him up on his scam. But know that in certain segments of the industry, this is the kind of predatory business practices that are going on.

Caveat emptor!

