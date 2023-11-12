Sunday, November 12, 2023

Quick RV Tech Tip: Reader’s critique of the VIAIR air compressor

By Dave Solberg
Most of the time I get technical questions. However, this time I received a critique of the VIAIR® compact air compressor from a reader and thought it would be good to see if any others have had the same issue or have any recommendations for what air compressor is better. I have not personally used the VIAIR and William did not provide the model number. However, we gave several of these away as prizes at the RV Repair Club and had no complaints. I have also found mostly good reviews on Amazon and other online sources.

Additionally, RVtravel.com writer Nanci Dixon has one and loves it, and Mark Polk from RV Education 101 also loves his.

Here is the critique I received:

Dear Dave,
This is not a question. It is a product review. I didn’t know where I am to comment on the Viair air compressor. It is a piece of junk. It is also the most expensive of that type of compressor, by far! There are several that cost about 1/3 of the cost and are better. I bought the Viair and it is poorly built with cheap components. The connectors to the battery terminals are not wide enough and they look like something you would find on a toy! The cheap connector to the tire valve has broken three times! In this case, the most expensive one is not the best—in fact, far from it. —William, 2018 Cardinal 3825 FL Fifth Wheel

Dear William,
I appreciate the comment and would like to see what others have found. Please provide the make and model in your comments to help identify the proper type.

Also, I did a little research and there are several VIAIR models starting with the VIAIR Tire Inflator – VA39WR, which sells for about $180 and provides 150 psi. Top of the line is the VA89, which sells for about $675, provides 200 psi, and has a 2.5-gallon tank so it doesn’t push air just from the unit.

All the reviews on etrailer.com are 5 stars and Amazon has several models featured here, all with 5 stars except the 300 model, which has 4.5 stars.

Readers, let me know what your experience is in the comments below, please.

Dave Solberg
Dave Solberghttp://www.rv-seminars.com/
Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He has been in the RV Industry since 1983 and conducts over 15 seminars at RV shows throughout the country.


