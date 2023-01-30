Winter RVing: Thermal camera shows RV interior in winter

By Cheri Sicard

The Wandering Wagners have produced an interesting winter RVing video, below. In it, they explore the interior of their RV in winter with a thermal camera.

The full-time RVing couple says they are often asked if theirs is a 4-seasons rig. They sadly admit it is not. They claim it is a 3-seasons rig and they do what they can to make it through the 4th season. Winter is the season that most RVers dread.

They shot this video on a day when it was 25 degrees F outside and about 75 degrees F inside their RV.

The thermal camera, of course, graphically shows just how much the Wagners’ NeXus Wraith Super C rig is NOT outfitted for winter RVing.

There are lots of warm spots to be sure. Especially around the heater. Surprisingly, even the string of tiny Christmas lights is showing a heat profile on the thermal camera, and it even shows the steps where someone just walked. So the camera is pretty sensitive.

But those red and orange heat areas are like islands in a sea of blue and purple on the camera’s footage!

To better put things in perspective, they show shots of the RV’s interior as it normally looks alongside the thermal images. It’s especially interesting to see how warm the heater is; however, the floor of the rig is COLD, making it difficult for the heater to keep up. (Hmmm, inflatable RV skirts might help that problem.)

If you have ever thought about better insulating or outfitting your RV for colder weather, an experiment like this one can quickly show you where the problem areas are. And that’s step #1!

##RVDT2046