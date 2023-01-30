Sunday, January 29, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

Winter RVing: Thermal camera shows RV interior in winter

By Video Editor
0
Winter RVings - thermal imaging camera

By Cheri Sicard
The Wandering Wagners have produced an interesting winter RVing video, below. In it, they explore the interior of their RV in winter with a thermal camera.

The full-time RVing couple says they are often asked if theirs is a 4-seasons rig. They sadly admit it is not. They claim it is a 3-seasons rig and they do what they can to make it through the 4th season. Winter is the season that most RVers dread.

They shot this video on a day when it was 25 degrees F outside and about 75 degrees F inside their RV.

The thermal camera, of course, graphically shows just how much the Wagners’ NeXus Wraith Super C rig is NOT outfitted for winter RVing.

There are lots of warm spots to be sure. Especially around the heater. Surprisingly, even the string of tiny Christmas lights is showing a heat profile on the thermal camera, and it even shows the steps where someone just walked. So the camera is pretty sensitive.

But those red and orange heat areas are like islands in a sea of blue and purple on the camera’s footage!

To better put things in perspective, they show shots of the RV’s interior as it normally looks alongside the thermal images. It’s especially interesting to see how warm the heater is; however, the floor of the rig is COLD, making it difficult for the heater to keep up. (Hmmm, inflatable RV skirts might help that problem.)

If you have ever thought about better insulating or outfitting your RV for colder weather, an experiment like this one can quickly show you where the problem areas are. And that’s step #1!

##RVDT2046

Advertisement/Affiliate

If you value what you learn from RVtravel.com, would you please consider becoming a voluntary subscriber by pledging your support? Every contribution, no matter how modest, helps us serve you better. Thank youLearn more here.

Facebook Groups you might like
RVing with Dogs
RV Tech Tips
RV Advice
Towing Behind a Motorhome
RVing Over 70
. . . and the official RVtravel.com Facebook page

Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.

Previous article
Is this your RV?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.