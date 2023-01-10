Are RV AirSkirts worth it? Temperature test plus installation

By Cheri Sicard

There’s no doubt that RV skirting can help keep your RV warm in cold temperatures as well as cooler in warmer temperatures. There are many types of commercial and DIY RV skirting available, but RV AirSkirts have to be the easiest to install.

In the video below, Mike from RV Blogger put his favorite brand, AirSkirts®, to the test by actually measuring the temperature differences they can make.

Mike begins by discussing the various types of DIY RV skirts you can make, as well as neater-looking commercial options that snap onto the RV.

He also discusses some of the downfalls of these RV skirting methods.

For one thing, unlike air, these methods provide little to no insulation value. They are also vulnerable to gaps that let air in. Obstructions like your RV’s tongue can be difficult to navigate, and securing these types of RV skirts to the ground presents a whole new set of challenges.

The video below demonstrates installing the AirSkirts the very first time, with no prior experience, right out of the box.

If you are not familiar with this upgrade and brand, AirSkirts are inflatable tubes that fit snugly under the RV to create a barrier.

The entire process of unboxing the AirSkirts, laying them out in proper positions under the RV and inflating them, took only 15 minutes!

Beyond that demonstration, Mike also tests the RV AirSkirts’ efficiency.

In the first test, he tests how long it takes his RV to cool down during cold weather (35 degrees F outside), without the AirSkirts installed. Starting at 70 degrees F inside, without the skirting, the RV dropped 12 degrees F in one hour.

After installing the RV air skirting, he again raised the interior back up to 70 degrees and waited another hour. However, during that time the outside temperature dipped below freezing and the wind picked up.

No matter, with the AirSkirts installed, the RV’s interior temperature only dropped 5 degrees in an hour!

Mike then demonstrates how easy it is to deflate the AirSkirts and put them back into their carrying bag.

Give the video a view to see it all in action and see if RV AirSkirts might be right for you.

