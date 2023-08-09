WOW! Restored 1950 Westcraft Coronado vintage trailer tour

By Cheri Sicard

As the video below is over a year old, I am assuming the vintage trailer in question, a 1950 Westcraft Coronado, is likely sold. [Update: It appears to have been sold in 2022 for $120,000.] However, it’s always a treat to see these rolling pieces of history restored. This one was given this treatment by the talented team at Flyte Camp, who also produced the video.

Flyte Camp specializes in reviving yesterday’s RV masterpieces with today’s luxuries, and this 1950 Westcraft Coronado is a great example. While another company did an excellent job restoring the vintage trailer’s exterior, including a classic two-toned paint job, Flyte Camp took over the interior restoration.

A true showstopper, the Westcraft Coronado’s interior retained the original look and feel. This entailed keeping the gorgeous birch and Douglas fir woodwork and cabinetry, and reupholstering original furniture in order to keep the look of this classic trailer authentic.

They kept the original valance lighting too, and they even kept the original stove and the Marvel refrigerator.

I loved how they were able to keep original details like the wooden radio cabinet with its decorative and wood cutouts, but put them to practical use for today’s RVer. This large cabinet that originally housed a radio now conceals the microwave oven.

This trailer might be old, but it now looks as though it has never been used. Check out the video and prepare to be wowed!

