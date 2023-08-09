Do you use an Instant Pot for cooking in your RV?

Instant Pots became all the rage in kitchens across the country, even the world, a few years ago. Do you use an Instant Pot in your RV?

If you don’t know what an Instant Pot is, or why you might want one, check out this article. And, surprisingly, we have quite a few Instant Pot recipes all over our website. There are these Super-Yummy Meatballs, and this Spicy Chicken Curry Soup. There’s also French Onion Soup, too, and there’s even Instant Pot Jambalaya!

Do you use an Instant Pot to cook? If so, do you like it? Tell us in the comments below the poll, please. Thanks!

